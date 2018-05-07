Early voting underway in Saline County

Early voting for the 2018 preferential primary, nonpartisan general and the annual school board elections began Monday.

Early voting sites include the Benton Vote Here Center, at 221 N. Main Street; New Life Church (formerly Grace Church), at 4200 Arkansas 5 N. in Bryant; Bank of the Ozarks, at 24705 Arkansas 5 in Lonsdale, and East Union Baptist Church, at 20422 North Springlake Rd. in Hensley.

Early voting at the Benton Vote Center will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7 through May 11; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 to 18; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21.

The times for early voting at New Life Church, Bank of the Ozarks and East Union Baptist Church are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7 to 11; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 to 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19.

The sites will be closed on May 21.

On May 22, voting will be open from 7:30 a.m. to

7:30 p.m.

For the first time in Saline County, voting center will be used. Saline County registered voters are eligible to vote at any of the vote centers on election day — May 22.

“Vote Centers make voting easier on the voters here in Saline County. Voters are no longer required to vote at their specific precinct. They can now vote at any of the 26 election day Vote Centers. Many other counties in Arkansas have already adopted vote centers,” said Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis.

In the annual school board election there are two contested races for the Benton Board of Directors Position 6 and the Jessieville Board of Directors Position 5. In Benton, Chris Ledbetter and Darren Adams are both seeking the seat that is currently being held by Jeff Morrow.

In Jessieville, Jay A. Davis and Terry Lee Anderson Jr. are seeking the seat.

There are two positions up for grabs in the nonpartisan general election. Judge Kenneth Hixson, State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson and David Sterling are seeking the state Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3.

Chris Walton and Parker Jones are running for the Saline County prosecuting attorney seat.

There are two races in the Democratic primary.

Leticia Sanders and Jared K. Henderson are seeking the governor post while Gwen Combs, Paul J. Spencer, Jonathan Dunkley and Rep. Clarke Tucker are running for a U.S. Congress seat for District 2.

There are several contested races in the Republican Primary.

•Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Jan Morgan; Governor.

•Commissioner of State Lands John Thurston and state Rep.Trevor Drown; Secretary of State.

•Don Pierce and state Rep. Mickey Gates; State Representative District 22.

•Jasen Kelly and Councilman Kerry Murphy; State Representative District 28.

•Justice of the Peace Barbara Howell and Bobby Cullison; Justice of the Peace District 4.

•Mike Creekmore and Clint Chism; Justice of the Peace District 11.

•Don Burrow and Tim Bragg; Constable Township 1.

•Constable Bobby Hahn and Bryant Police Chief Mark Kizer; Constable Township 2.

More information about the election can be found at www.salinecounty.org, along with the Saline County Clerk’s Office social media sites at @DougCurtisAR.

Results will be posted on election night on the county’s website, Facebook and Twitter.