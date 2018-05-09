East End FD warns of possible fundraising scam

The East End Fire Department is warning residents about two individuals posing as department representatives asking for money for the volunteer firefighters association.

"We are unaware of any organization that is out in our area. We do have two guys out for our annual fireman's fund picture event," according to a social media post by the department.

The two men hired by the department, pictured above, go door to door to help achieve fundraising goals.

Patrons electing to give funds to the department will receive a receipt and a letter from Fire Chief Noah Harrison.

Anyone approached by the individuals posing as fire department representatives are asked to call the Saline County Sheriff's Office immediately at 501-303-5744.

"We love our community and never want anyone to be taken advantage of," the post stated.