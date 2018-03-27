Efforts to restore river bridge set to begin

For approximately 10 years, former Benton Mayor Lynn Moore and members of the Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Area have been wanting to preserve the Old Saline River Bridge and the area around it. Soon, with the help of Saline County officials, the organization’s dream will begin to take shape.

The iron bridge, which is owned by the county, was commissioned in 1889 by the Saline County Quorum Court and was later completed in 1891. The bridge served as primary way to cross the river from 1891 until 1927.

“Everything went across that bridge,” Moore said.

The bridge helped to stir significant development in the area.

In 1974, the bridge was closed after a truck loaded with concrete blocked tried to cross the bridge and the wooden floor collapsed.

After it was closed, the bridge was also featured in the movie “Sling Blade.”

Actor Billy Bob Thornton is seen walking across the bridge during the film. The scene also graces to cover of the Academy Award-nominated film.

The bridge is currently the oldest bridge in Arkansas that is still in its original location and is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.

The restoration project is set to take place in four phases.

During the first phase, the existing truss spans will be disassembled and in phase two, the existing truss will be rehabilitated.

During phase three, the piers will be reconstructed and the truss spans will be replaced on the piers. As part of phase four, a crew will construct approaches to the bridge and a deck will be added to the truss spans.

For the renovation to take place, two cranes will lift the bridge off the piers and place it onto the park area nearby. A platform will be built into the water as a place for the cranes to work. After the project is completed, the platform will be removed.

Construction on the first phase of the project is scheduled to begin soon.

The first phase of construction is expected to take 150 calendar days.

The estimated cost to preserve the bridge is $2.8 million. The county has received enough grants to fund the first three phases of the project.

Moore said the county plans to request another grant later this year.

Once completed, the bridge will not be used for motorized traffic, but instead for people to walk, run or bike.

The bridge is located on a stretch of rail between Hot Springs and Little Rock which is set to become a 58-mile bicycle pathway called the Southwest Trail.

Moore said he has always been interested in preserving history. In 1999, during his tenure as mayor, he was told about the condition of the Old River Bridge.

The bridge was “in dire need of preservation,” Moore said.

After encouragement from three people, in 2008, Moore founded the Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Area to promote the preservation of the bridge and establish a historical remembrance of Saline Crossing, the first pioneer settlement of the county.

In the early 1900s, between 3,000 to 5,000 tourist visited the Saline Crossing area. There was a pavilion in the area and people would come to pose for pictures.

Moore mentioned that he hopes the area will be a tourist and recreation area once again.

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey agrees he believes that the bridge will become a destination area.

He added that he has a personal connection to the project since he lives in Haskell. He said the well-rounded project will be a connection between Haskell and Benton.

Currently, the area is used for swimming, fishing and other recreational activities. The organization has also placed two concrete picnic tables on either side of the river. Volunteers have also received metal picnic tables that will be placed in the area. Moore hopes to place historic markers in the area as well.

The Saline Crossing organization meets on the third Tuesday of every month at the Gene Moss Building at Tyndall Park.

The organization currently has awarded 43 lifetime memberships.

More information about the organization is available at www.salinecrossing.com.