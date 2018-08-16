El Cena Casa Day offering up Tex-Mex favorites Saturday

El Cena Casa Day will be serving up nostalgia at Riverside Grocery and Catering from 3 p.m. until they run out on Saturday.

El Cena Casa lovers will get their chance to buy the now closed restaurant's secret and famous cheese dip, hot sauce, chips, punch guacamole, refried beans, Spanish rice, enchiladas and taco meat.

Rick Bellinger, owner of Riverside, said he offers only the most popular dishes from the former local favorite. Bellinger is the only one with the restaurant's official recipes.

"They are not Riverside recipes but we still handle them with care the way Mrs. King did," Bellinger said.

He said the crowd of 500 to 700 people begin lining up hours before the sale starts and dies down around 6 or 6:30 p.m.

Riverside sells the hot sauce and cheese dip for $5 a pint and guacamole for $5 for half a pint. By the gallon, cheese dip is $40.

Bellinger said on average people spend $25 to $30.

A complete list of food and prices will be on the Riverside Grocery and Catering Facebook page before El Cena Day.

Riverside is located at 4444 Highway 5, Benton.