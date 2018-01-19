Elementary students expelled after gun found on campus

During a meeting of the Bryant School Board on Wednesday evening, the members voted to expel two students after an incident involving a gun at Davis Elementary School.

On Dec. 14, administration personnel at Davis Elementary School located an unloaded handgun in a student’s backpack. The school’s administration immediately notified law enforcement, according to Devin Sherrill, spokesperson for the district.

Officers took possession of the handgun and conducted a further investigation.

“Students were not in danger during the process,” Sherrill said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, even though the board did not talk about the details of the incident, members did say that the gun was found in one student’s backpack and during the incident, another student also had possession of the gun.

The board voted to expel both students for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year. Upon the students’ return to school for the fall 2018 semester, the Positive Alternative Learning Services Committee will meet with the students and their parents to determine whether the district’s Alternative Learning Environment would be an appropriate placement for the students.

The students’ parents were not in attendance during the board meeting.

Parents of fellow students were notified about the incident the day that it took place.

“The school district thoroughly investigated and followed its established discipline policies to address the incident,” she added.

According to the district’s policy for discipline infractions, “any student who brings a firearm, air gun, pellet gun or other weapon prohibited upon school campus by law will be referred to the local criminal justice and/or juvenile delinquency system.

The superintendent has the discretion to modify the expulsion requirements for a student on a case-by-case basis.”