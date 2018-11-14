Emotional testimonies highlight first day of resentencing hearing

A Saline County man convicted of killing a 12-year-old girl in 1992 was back in Saline County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Chad Kitchell, who was 17 at the time of the incident, earned a resentencing hearing in this near 30-year-old murder of Robin Richardson thanks to a 2011 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling regarding all juveniles sentenced to life in prison prior to 2012.

On Tuesday, the state – represented by Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush – called a number of witnesses, including the mother, father and sister of Richardson, Arkansas Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Charles Kokes, the detective in charge of the case at the time and former acquaintances of Kitchell.

In June 1992, Kitchell and his friend, Steve Weger, derived a plan to rob Mount Olive Grocery Store on Sardis Road.

In the process, store clerk Hazel Richardson was shot in the neck and head with a sawed-off shotgun while her daughter, Robin, was stabbed in the back with a 6-inch hunting knife. The girl was also shot.

According to multiple testimonies, Robin was shot at such close range with a stolen Mossberg pump-action shotgun that one of her hands was nearly severed from her arm.

Kokes, though, testified that the stab wound alone was enough to kill the girl, who was only days away from her 13th birthday.

Hazel would survive the attack by the two friends; however, she would eventually suffer a stroke that has since caused memory loss and a number of other ailments.

Hazel testified Tuesday that she has little recollection as to what happened during the incident.

She added that she still has pellets lodged in her lungs and neck from the shooting and occasionally coughs up pellets.

Her husband, Robert Richardson, told the jury of seven men and six women that his wife learned of Robin’s death while recovering in the hospital and that she was unable to attend the funeral.

“Time has kind of eased the pain, then all this comes back up and here we are again, right back at it,” Robert said as he fought tears throughout his entire testimony. “This is a small town. If he (Kitchell) gets out and I see him down at Walmart or McDonalds, it would be like a slap in the face.”

With the new hearing, Kitchell will earn a new sentence from the jury as if it were 1992.

The jury will be able to sentence him to 10, 20, 30 or 40 years or once again hand down a life-in-prison ruling.

On Tuesday, Charonda Rushing, records coordinator for the state at the Arkansas Department of Corrections, explained the sentence options to the jury.

If sentenced to 10 or 20 years, Kitchell would walk free into society without any parole or supervision.

A 30-year sentence would immediately make him eligible for parole with a discharge date of no later than July 20, 2023, if parole was denied.

A 40-year sentence would also immediately qualify Kitchell for parole with a discharge date of no later than July 19, 2028.

A new life sentence would keep Kitchell behind bars without the chance of parole until Nov. 13, 2022, when at that time he would be eligible for parole under Arkansas Act 539 which governs juveniles sentenced to life.

A new life sentence would also mean Kitchell would be on parole for the rest of his life after being released from prison.

During the hearing, the defendant sat quietly with his counsel with his hand in his lap or crossed on the table as he starred at a blank legal pad while witnesses took the stand

During victim impact statements from family members of Robin, Kitchell began to weep, often wiping his eyes and blowing his nose.

Latrisha Barnett testified that she and her sister had been fighting earlier the day of the incident regarding Robin wearing a shirt of hers without permission.

She added that she was actually supposed to go to work with Hazel that fateful night, but stayed home instead as she had a test to study for.

“Robin was sweet and gentle,” Barnett said. “She was my best friend. My partner in crime.”

The two shared a room together. Barnett said her sister had dreams of becoming a judge so she could help children and that Robin wanted to be the mother of “many, many babies.”

“We would play in the yard and she would be the judge and I would be a lawyer,” Barnett said. “We would pretend we were saving children.”

On the day of the incident, Melissa Felton was with Kitchell and Weger as the two stopped by her house to borrow pantyhose that would be used to cover the face of one of the would-be murderers later that night.

Felton also stated Tuesday that Kitchell needed to borrow a watch so he would know when it was 7:45 p.m. as he and Weger had planned their attack to take place near the 8 p.m. closing of the grocery store.

Felton also added that she, Kitchell and Weger, along with a number of other people, were meeting near Sardis Ballpark that day for a going-away party for a boy they knew.

She said everyone was “tripping acid, drinking and smoking pot.”

Felton also said that while the boys were at her home, she saw Weger in the bathroom with the pantyhose on his head.

Her brother, Jay Massey, also testified Tuesday, telling jurors that Kitchell and Weger returned to the party after the incident and proceeded to tell him and another individual what they had done.

Massey added that the two also attempted to burn the pantyhose, ski mask and gloves used during the incident.

Massey would help police identify the two murderers later in the night, also leading authorities to the site of evidence at the party.

Kitchell, who is responsible for the stabbing death of Robin, would dispose of the knife by throwing it at a road sign on the way to Sardis Ballpark after the crime.

“They said they heard it tink when it hit,” Massey added.

Kitchell and Weger would get away with $205, which was located in Weger’s pocket during his arrest. Authorities would later recover the shotgun used during the attack in the wooded area where the two had ran on foot.

Police also recovered the knife along the roadway.

Weger was sentenced to life in prison without parole and was tried as an adult since he was 18. Kitchell was 39 days from his 18th birthday at the time of the murder.

The hearing was adjourned at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday and continued at 9 this morning. A sentencing ruling is expected to be reached today.