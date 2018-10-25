Employee complaint critiques Bryant mayor, prompts lawsuit

In August, Bryant Parks Department Director Chris Treat submitted a five-page complaint to the city of Bryant Human Resources Department regarding Mayor Jill Dabbs and her treatment of employees and city business.

In the complaint, which The Saline Courier received through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request, Treat refers to the “dehumanizing, chaotic, dishonest, unprofessional and often times downright hostile culture of the Dabbs administration.”

He mentions some specific situations as well as more important issues.

Treat claims that Dabbs has “two management modes: off and overdrive,” and that department heads have been told to lie and keep “city council in the dark.”

Dabbs said that the claims are “simply not true” and “completely false.”

Treat also claims that Dabbs will often place blame on other people.

“Things go right, she wants all the praise; things go wrong, she’s looking for someone to throw under the bus. Department heads spend considerable time and energy avoiding the bus tires,” he wrote.

Dabbs disagreed with this claim as well, saying that she doesn’t “throw anyone under the bus.”

“I hire humans. They all mess up. They all make mistakes,” she said.

One specific issue Treat mentions in his complaint was regarding a party that took place in July at Bishop Park. According to Treat, the man that booked the party claimed that it would be a class reunion. Before the party, staff vetted the party organizer and did not find anything suspicious.

“The night of the event it became clear it was not a class reunion, but a ticketed pool party as part of the man’s promotional entertainment business,” according to Treat’s complaint.

Dabbs became upset after videos of people dancing at the party were released online.

In an email included with Treat’s complaint, Dabbs writes that “pornographic video (was posted) on social media indicating that this pornographic behavior is happening in our facilities.”

She added that there needed to be some policy changes to the application process.

“If this group is rented to again, whomever is responsible for renting to them will be relieved of their services to the city immediately,” according to her email.

Treat wrote in the complaint that he fears Dabbs’ reaction to the party may have been racially motivated and may cause city policies to become discriminatory.

“In my opinion, (Dabbs, Police Chief Mark Kizer and Staff Attorney Chris Madison) over responded to the event because the event was attended by African-Americans. The mayor is working on adding parks department policies to keep this kind of event from happening again. I’m concerned that her new policies will be discriminatory in nature,” Treat wrote.

In response to the party, Dabbs said she was “firm … letting it be known that this is not OK.”

“It’s my job to make sure city employees do their jobs and I expect the department heads to take care of their departments,” she said.

Treat also wrote about a situation when the city’s water department employees cleared some park’s department land for a new Animal Control Department project.

“It is against the law for the city to use the water department to clear the park land,” Treat wrote.

Dabbs once again disagreed, saying, “It’s really no different than when the water department ran a water line for building the bathrooms at Mills Park. They are allowed to go do that. Do they have to be compensated? Yes,” Dabbs said, adding that there are certain accounting requirements for such situations.

In regard to the complaint, Dabbs also issued this prepared statement:

"I am an energetic leader with very high expectations of myself and those that work for the City of Bryant. It’s my job to make sure the city employees do their jobs. I consider my department heads my closest advisors and I expect them to take care of their departments and their budgets. At times there are a few that do not appreciate my commitment of my responsibility to the City of Bryant and wish I would lighten up and expect less. But never once have I berated, belittled, dehumanized, harassed, bullied or asked anyone to lie," according to the statement.

Claims about Dabbs’ management style are also included in an exit interview completed by former Human Resources Director Shari Knight, who resigned from her job with the city in August 2015.

She writes in the interview that she had enjoyed working with the city, but felt she was “expected to compromise my integrity on various occasions and on several occasions have not received support from city leadership,” according to documents obtained by the Courier through FOIA.

When asked about the relationship between her and the supervisor, Knight wrote: “over time I have been asked to compromise the guidelines of the HR Director position and move forward and ask forgiveness later, if needed.”

She added that she had received a lower evaluation after Dabbs learned that she had asked a council member for a letter of recommendation.

“Upon learning about this, the mayor stated her feelings were hurt and I was graded down on my evaluation for not asking her for a letter, which I did, and not letting her know that I had asked the individual for a letter,” Knight wrote in the interview.

In September, former Alderman Danny Steele submitted an FOIA request to Bryant Staff Attorney Madison asking for “all complaints filed against Ms. Dabbs by employees.”

Steele filed a lawsuit against Bryant and Dabbs on Tuesday in Saline County Circuit Court, claiming that Madison did not comply with time requirements for returning Freedom of Information Act requests and is withholding written documentation from being released.

“This was all done with the mayor’s knowledge and at her direction to deceive the voters of Bryant,” according to Steele’s suit.

While speaking with the Courier about Treat’s complaint, Dabbs said that since the issues involved the city’s Human Resource Department, the city has a specific protocol that must be followed and that she would not benefit from withholding information.

The Courier requested the same documents Sept. 26, and received the documents Oct. 19.

“There is no benefit to holding this information (about Treat's complaint), but we have to do our due diligence in doing things the right and proper way,” Dabbs said. “Unfortunately, in this situation, doing it the right and proper way drug this out way longer than it should be.”

Dabbs said that even though the Human Resources Department received the complaint in August, she was not presented the letter until Oct. 10.

"It states long-standing complaints by our parks director that he has never voiced to me verbally or written. He has consistently been complimentary towards me and my leadership style since I appointed him parks director," Dabbs said.

Lucien R. Gillham, of Benton, is serving as Steele’s legal counsel for the suit.

Madison has had to recuse himself from representing the city in the suit since he is directly named.

Jason Owens, with Rainwater Holt & Sexton, has been hired to represent the city during the suit, as well as an employment matter involving Treat.

Owens is being retained for a legal fee of $200 per hour, plus any expenses that may be incurred, such as filing fees, deposition charges, copying charges, postage and related expenses, according to the city’s contract with Owens.

Usually, attorneys with Arkansas Municipal League assist the city with legal issues, but Michael Mosely, senior legal counsel for Arkansas Municipal League, recently recused himself as well.

“The Arkansas Municipal League does not provide legal assistance when the issue at hand involves one city official versus another and that appears to be what has developed,” according to an email sent from Mosley to Dabbs and the Bryant City Council.

City officials also received an email this month from Arkansas Municipal League Executive Director Mark Hayes addressing claims that Dabbs was being investigated by the league.

“That is incorrect,” Hayes wrote. “My office was contacted by city officials to advise on several matters. Such legal advice is routinely done for cities and towns that are members of the league’s Municipal Legal Defense Program. Members of my staff initially engaged in communications with several officials and employees. It became clear that a conflict existed that prevented this office from continuing its role in providing legal advice … At no time was an investigation by this office occurring.”

In the suit, Steele noted that Dabbs is involved in a “hotly contested election.”

Dabbs is seeking re-election for a third term against current Alderman Allan Scott.

She called the complaint a "political attack on my personal and professional character."

"Anyone willing to run for office can expect these ridiculous allegations. If I didn’t think I was making a positive difference for Bryant, I certainly would not continue to subject myself to this type of undeserved critical treatment by those selfishly seeking an easier more relaxed job with less expectations," Dabbs added. "During the 2018 election cycle, I have heard rumors of (Treat) pledging support of my political opponent to city employees, parks committee members and members of the community. This is nothing more than political posturing that will mean very little after Election Day."

Early voting will continue through Nov. 5 with Election Day set Nov. 6.