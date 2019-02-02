Equipment stolen from local fire department

Between 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, thousands of dollars worth of equipment was reportedly stolen from the Salem Fire Department, located at 5099 Highway 298 in Benton.

According to reports, approximately $15,000 to $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen, including five KW Honda generators, an air compressor, a positive pressure ventilation fan, and an Amakus hydraulic pump for jaws of life extrication.

The suspects reportedly broke in through a back wall.

A primary video of the incident was also stolen.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the SCSO at 501-303-5647 or 501-303-5648. Additionally, anonymous tip information may be left at 501-303-5744.