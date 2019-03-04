eSports gaining traction among Saline County students

Approximately a month ago, the Arkansas Activities Association launched an eSports program for schools across the state.

With a quick turnaround, students began playing in tournaments last week.

Feb. 26, members of the Bryant League of Legends team crammed into a small room ready to take on students from Marked Tree. Coach and computer science teacher Brenda Qualls had converted her office into a space for the Hornet eSports teams. Filled to the brim with teammates, the room was warmed by the running computers. Unfortunately, Marked Tree had to forfeit the game since some of their players were not eligible to participate.

Bryant senior Kevin Weng, who is known in the game as Liquidart, about a year ago was ranked in the top one percent of players in the nation. He had reached the rank of diamond.

Weng said he began playing the game out of boredom since it was so popular among his friends.

In total about 20 students have signed up to participate in eSports at Bryant High School and next year, the district plans to grow the program, Qualls said.

Along with the game League of Legends, Bryant students have also created teams for the games Rocket League and Smite.

One player on the Rocket League team, Miles Burgess began playing the game two years ago. In that time, he has accumulated more than 2,400 hours of playing time, he said.

Along with playing for fun, Burgess said he may participate in eSports later in life as a career.

The Rocket League team faced off against their first competitors during a tournament Feb. 28.

The AAA launched the eSports program for Arkansas students through a partnership with PlayVs, an online gaming provider based in Los Angeles, California.

"PlayVs is committed to high schools," said Derek Walter, assistant executive director of the AAA. "We are excited to partner with a company like PlayVs. They are committed to introducing eSports to our member schools in the most efficient way possible."

PlayVs partners with game developers to make sure games are team-based, appropriate for students and capable of being played on school computers to keep operating cost down.

"Starting eSports in Arkansas is first and foremost about increasing participation in schools," said Walter. “Our goal is for eSports to target students who don't currently participate in activities like football, basketball, band or drama."

While speaking about the Bryant eSports program during a recent meeting of Bryant School Board, Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters said she was excited about the new program since she feels it will help more students become involved in extracurricular activities at school.

Through the program, schools can compete in three games, League of Legends, Smite and Rocket League. Games will have teams of three to five students, and schools can have multiple teams for each game.

The spring season will run from Feb. 25 through April 22. The cost to participate is $64 per student per season, according to the AAA.

In Benton there has been a tremendous response from students wanting to participate.

"We currently have a minimum of 80-85 interested students. I am encouraged that Benton High School has provided us this opportunity and that so many students can feel included. A large percentage of our student population is still looking for a way to immerse themselves in an extracurricular activity. eSports may be the outlet that allows students to feel more connected to their learning community," said Benton teacher Emily Bass.

One Benton student, Zach Richards, has been involved in the program since the beginning and is "essential in making eSports a reality in Benton," Bass added.

Harmony Grove students are thrilled as well to participate in the new program and participated in the first round of tournaments.

"There was a lot of excitement in the program, and we have about 20 players for the spring season," said Harmony Grove teacher Beth McKinney. "In just the few weeks we've been practicing together, I've already seen our players grow in teamwork skills as well as communication skills. I can't wait to see where the rest of the season takes us."

Unfortunately, students in Bauxite will not be participating in eSports at this time, according to a district official.