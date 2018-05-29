Everett named Dealer of the Year eighth time

For the eighth time, Everett Buick GMC in Benton has won Dealer of the Year in sales and service for both the Buick and GMC divisions.

The dealership is the only one in the state of Arkansas to ever win the title.

The award is based on facility, sales, customer experience and customer service retention. According to general manager Jerry Odom, only four are awarded per region. Everett Buick GMC is in the South Central Region.

“I feel it reflects on the good job our employees are doing and our customers notice,” said Susie Everett, co-owner of the Everett Family of Dealerships, noting that the employees work hard and do what they say they will do.

The dealership learned they would be receiving the award in March. Representatives from General Motors visited the dealership and held a lunch for all employees to present the awards.

Each customer who receives service or makes a purchase takes a survey and the dealership is scored based on those surveys, Everett said.

“A satisfied customer is going to be a returning customer so that is important for our business to continue to grow,” she added, saying that the dealership would seek to take care of its customers whether there was or was not a scoring system.

She said satisfied customers benefit both the dealership and themselves.

Getting both the Buick and GMC awards means the dealership is doing well in both brands, Everett said.

“I think (earning this award) is important because it shows we consistently care, we consistently are working hard and are not straying away from who we are but are continually trying to grow,” Everett said.

She added that “there is something special about this dealership,” which was the family’s first to purchase. She called it the “anchor” for the other businesses owned by the group.

She said this dealership has given them a greater ability to give back to the community because the more they sell, the more money General Motors gives them to spend on the community.

“We have been blessed with a lot of good loyal customers that continue to do business with us for many years,” Odom said, adding that both the customers and the way Everett Buick GMC does business is what allows the dealership to give back to the community.

“To me it is a special dealership,” Everett said. “It is always busy. There is always something going on.”

Other than the recognition, the feedback from the surveys also provides the dealership more information on what it is getting right and areas that need improvement to better serve customers moving forward.

“It definitely gives us insight in what we need to continue to do,” Odom said.

Everett said everyone at the dealership continually evaluates how to better serve customers.

“I think Saline County is the heart of our success,” Everett said.

She said with all three Saline County dealerships (Everett Chevrolet and Everett Infiniti), they like to surprise the manufacturers with how well they do. She’d like to see all three win Dealer of the Year awards.

Odom said the award reflects the hard work of the Everett employees and the dealership’s philosophy of treating people the way they want to be treated.

“For Dwight (Everett) and I and our family, we hope our name represents integrity, honesty, loyalty and dependability,” Everett said.

She added that the employees are part of that and seek to reach the same goals.

Odom said they appreciate the employees’ hard work and dedication to the customer.

“We are blessed by a lot of loyal, good customers, good employees and good relationships with our customers,” Everett said.