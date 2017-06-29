Everett set for enshrinement in softball Hall of Fame

The 1977 JC Goff men’s softball team is made up of 10 Arkansas Men’s Softball Hall of Fame inductees, including Dwight Everett, of Benton, who is one of eight selected for this year’s class. From left, in the front row, are Bubba Cope (HOF), Ray Paladino (HOF), Gary Hill, Bobby Tiner (HOF), Robert White and Bill Brennon (HOF); back row, Johnny Goff (HOF), Buddy Adcock (HOF), Carroll Hambric (HOF), Everett (HOF), Rick Tanneberger (HOF) and Dwayne Bragg (HOF).
Josh Briggs
Thursday, June 29, 2017
BENTON

One of Saline County’s most successful business owners soon will receive another high honor, but in a totally different field — softball.

Dwight Everett, co-owner of Everett Buick GMC in Benton, is slated to be inducted into the Arkansas Men’s Softball Hall of Fame on Friday during the Busch Softball Classic at the Sherwood Softball Complex. Ceremonies will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

“You are very appreciative and humbled by being selected by the selection committee and your peers,” Everett said.

Everett played for two teams during his five-year career, spanning 1973 to 1977.

For the first two seasons, Everett manned left field for Phillips Home Builders in Benton before changing jerseys to join JC Goff Plumbing in North Little Rock.

See today's issue of The Saline Courier for full article.

