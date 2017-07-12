Everett sweeps AA Sox in DH

Benton Everett Buick GMC held the Bryant AA Black Sox to just two runs in a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday at Bernard Holland Park in Benton. Everett took the first game 12-1 and routed the AA Sox 15-1 in the second game as two pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

Brandon Williams and Beau Brewer, though walking eight Black Sox between them, combined for a no-hitter in Game 2.

Williams pitched three scoreless innings without giving up a hit, walking five and striking out five, while Brewer gave up an unearned run in two innings, walked three and struck out three.

Benton picked up a run in the first inning when Tristan Hutchinson singled and eventually scored on Cody Icenhower’s RBI ground out.

Catcher Jacob Levart began the second inning off with a solo homerun for the 2-0 game before an error, a walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for Hutchinson, who singled in two runs for the 4-0 lead after two.

It was a melee for Everett in the third inning as six Bryant walks would lead to eight runs as three consecutive bases-loaded base on balls preceded Jared Kelley’s 2-run single. Braden Carman had an RBI fielder’s choice to give Benton a 12-0 lead after three.

Read the rest in today's The Saline Courier