Everett sweeps AA Sox in DH

Benton Everett pitcher Grant Rambo throws a pitch in a 12-1 win over the Bryant AA Black Sox Tuesday in Benton. Rambo threw four scoreless innings for the win. TONY LENAHAN/The Saline CourierBenton Everett shortstop Braden Carman takes a throw on a stolen base attempt in a 12-1 Benton win over Bryant Tuesday in Benton. TONY LENAHAN/The Saline Courier
By: 
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
tonylenahan@yahoo.com
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
BENTON, AR

Benton Everett Buick GMC held the Bryant AA Black Sox to just two runs in a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday at Bernard Holland Park in Benton. Everett took the first game 12-1 and routed the AA Sox 15-1 in the second game as two pitchers combined for a no-hitter.
Brandon Williams and Beau Brewer, though walking eight Black Sox between them, combined for a no-hitter in Game 2.
Williams pitched three scoreless innings without giving up a hit, walking five and striking out five, while Brewer gave up an unearned run in two innings, walked three and struck out three.
Benton picked up a run in the first inning when Tristan Hutchinson singled and eventually scored on Cody Icenhower’s RBI ground out.
Catcher Jacob Levart began the second inning off with a solo homerun for the 2-0 game before an error, a walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for Hutchinson, who singled in two runs for the 4-0 lead after two.
It was a melee for Everett in the third inning as six Bryant walks would lead to eight runs as three consecutive bases-loaded base on balls preceded Jared Kelley’s 2-run single. Braden Carman had an RBI fielder’s choice to give Benton a 12-0 lead after three.
Read the rest in today's The Saline Courier

Category: