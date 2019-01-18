Ex-soccer coach sentenced to 160 years for child porn

A Benton man has been sentenced to 160 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $134,000.

On Thursday, a jury convicted 30-year-old Rocky Taliaferro of computer child pornography, internet stalking of a child and possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Taliaferro was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, after the Arkansas State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating that someone in the Saline County area had shared two images of child pornography in the chat room ChatStep, according to a release from the office of Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Walton.

The tip was investigated and traced to Taliaferro's Benton residence.

A search warrant executed at the defendant's home resulted in officers seizing a Dell computer and iPhone.

A forensic review of the computer revealed that Taliaferro downloaded at least 700 images of child pornography. On his phone, officers discovered a picture of a learner's permit belonging to a 15-year-old Missouri girl and texts between the two where the defendant attempted to receive lewd photographs and to set up a meeting for sex, according to the release.

The girl told police that Taliaferro had been her soccer coach at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County when she was 10 and still living in Benton.

