Exit 114 Properties sued by Arkansas Highway Commission in eminent domain case

The owners of Exit 114 Properties, Saline County Assessor Bob Ramsey, and Saline County Tax Collector Joy Ballard have all been named in an eminent domain lawsuit filed Thursday in Saline County Circuit Court.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission has filed the suit in connection with approximately 9.2 acres of land.

According to court documents, the commission claims that the land is needed for a project to expand Interstate 30 from Sevier Street to Highway 70.

The land is "needed for highway purposes and for construction and maintenance of controlled-access facilities in furtherance of (the project)," according to the suit.

According to information provided online about the construction project, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be widening approximately five miles of Interstate 30 extending from Sevier Street in Benton to Highway 70 in Saline County.

The proposed road will include six lanes of travel. The project also includes interchange improvements at Highway 67 and Highway 70.

"When complete, the additional lanes will enhance the transportation connection through Central Arkansas, increase capacity and improve traveler safety," according to the project information.

Crews are currently working to relocate utilities for the project and construction on the project is set to begin later this year. The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2021.

Christopher Parker, of Little Rock, who is representing the owner of Exit 114 Properties, said that he has not yet been served with the suit.

An attempt to contact the property owner, Dan Moudy, was unsuccessful.

