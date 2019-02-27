Expansion project causes overnight lane closures

Bridge work in preparation of widening Interstate 30 to six lanes between U.S. Highway 70 and Benton requires overnight lane closures in Saline County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, various lanes on eastbound Interstate 30, the eastbound frontage road, and U.S. Highway 67/State Highway 229 will be closed to hang netting on overpass structures. Lanes will be closed overnight today through March 1.

U.S. Highway 67/State Highway 229 will be reduced to one open lane at the I-30 overpass on from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight through Thursday night.

Eastbound I-30 will have the inside and outside lanes alternately closed at the South Street overpass between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday night.

The eastbound I-30 frontage road will be reduced to one open lane at the South Street overpass on 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday night.

Interstate traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage. Highway and frontage road traffic will be controlled with flaggers, barrels, and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone.

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.