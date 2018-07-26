Ezell makes way to Razorbacks

With former Bryant Hornets Blaine Knight and Evan Lee both signing professional contracts with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, respectively, after this past season,it seemed the Arkansas Razorbacks would no longer have a Hornet representing them.

Knight pitched for the Hogs since his freshman year, most recently going 14-0 for the Razorbacks as a junior, and Lee both hit and pitched for the Hogs his freshman and sophomore seasons, yet another former Hornet will don the Cardinal red for the Razorbacks as infielder Trevor Ezell will be joining Arkansas as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Ezell was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year for his senior season at Bryant playing shortstop in 2014, with Lee garnering the honor two years later. Ezell signed with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after his senior season and shined for SEMO during his four years there playing mostly second base, earning a medical hardship due to a back injury after playing just seven games his junior season in 2017.

Ezell had a monster year his senior year with the Redhawks, batting a career high .377 and also getting career highs in hits (87), home runs (six) and RBIs (50).

Other than his seven games in 2017 when he hit .277, Ezell hit above .300 in his three full season with the Redhawks, batting .313 as a freshman and .326 with a career high 23 stolen bases as a sophomore.

For his SEMO career, Ezell has batted .338 with a .441 on-base percentage, adding three-year averages of 58 games, 63 runs, 15 doubles, four triples, five homers, 41 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.