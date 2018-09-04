Fair kicks off today

The Saline County Fair and Rodeo will officially kick off today and run through Saturday.

“I am always excited,” said Molli Wright, president of the Saline County Fair Association. “I love the fair.”

The first fair activity occurred on Saturday with the selection of the fair queens at the historic Royal Theatre. The Saline County Fair Pageant chose girls and women from the baby miss up to Sr. Miss. There were categories for baby and toddler misters as well. The winners will represent the fair during the parade on Tuesday and at the rodeo.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. at C.W. Lewis Stadium and travel down Market Street and up Main Street. Entry is free, but to be judged, participants must turn in an entry form, which are available at the County Extension Office and Smith-Caldwell. Organizer Tom Wallace encourages anyone with anything to show off to enter.

There are cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place floats. The theme is “Boots, Chaps and Cowboy Hats,” which is the theme of the whole fair.

Wimp and Peggy Hill will serve as parade grand marshals.

For those planning to enter livestock, horticulture or exhibition items for judging in the fair will need to do so between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Baked goods, candy and some horticulture items will be accepted 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Winning entries receive a rosette ribbon and a small cash prize.

The fair will offer $20 armbands from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday to allow for unlimited rides in the midway. Wright said Tom and Nancy Evans, of Evans United Shows of Missouri, plan to bring at least one new ride this year, along with last year’s popular thrill ride — Freak Out — and other fair rides.

Wright said this year’s petting zoo will be different, too. Children and families will be able to purchase food to feed the animals. They plan to have miniature goats, sheep, miniature pigs and calves, bunnies, chickens, ducks, geese, ponies and miniature donkeys.

Senior Citizen Day will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. School Day and Special Needs Day will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Children age 6 and younger who weigh less than 60 pounds will be able to sing up at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the main ticket booth on the north side of the arena to take part in mutton-bustin'. It will take place during bull riding at 8 p.m. Thursday, and before the rodeo on Friday and Saturday.

First place will receive a buckle.

Cowboy comedian Gizmo McCracken will provide entertainment during the bull riding and rodeo.

A new addition for the fair is a regional qualifier pony bareback riding event at 8 p.m. Sept. 6 through 8. Riders will take part in pee-wee, junior, senior or novice categories. It will be 1 of 5 qualifiers to earn points for the chance to advance to the competition in Livingston, Alabama.

Wright said entry to the fair is free, but parking inside the gates is $5.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Department will provide security Monday through Sunday.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, children age 8 and younger will have the chance to lead or hold one of the animals being exhibited by the 4-H students. Wright said every child who participates receives a ribbon. They don’t have to sign up. Simply be at the arena.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, the fair will hold the pullet chain auction, followed by the 4-H premium sale. Wright said there will be a livestock lunch for exhibitors and contributors and an awards ceremony.

She added that the fair requires a large coordinated effort of volunteers to put on the event each year. She added it could not be done without them. The volunteers include the Junior Fair Ambassadors who will be volunteering eachday and night.

All funds raised through the fair goes back into the fairgrounds and next year’s event.

Wright wants to see the community come out and take part in the fair and its activities.