Farmer calls town hall meeting, seeks residents’ input on city’s future

Benton Mayor Tom Farmer will host an “old-fashioned town hall meeting” later this month to talk with the community and listen to ideas on what local residents want in the city.

“The objective is to formulate a plan for revitalizing the downtown area,” said Tina Coston, city marketing director and executive assistant to Mayor Farmer. “(Mayor Farmer’s) vision is to start with the Downtown area and from there be able to branch out into other areas of the city.”

The meeting will be held Feb. 21 at the Benton Municipal Complex in the city council chambers. A light supper will be served at 5 p.m. with the meeting set to start at 5:30 p.m. “By starting in the Downtown area and working outward from there, we are going to be able to bring more economic development to the outer areas of the city,” Coston said.

She added that Farmer sees the development of Downtown as the center of a wheel with the spokes of the wheel being the exits leading into the area.

“We are going to work our way from the center out,” Coston said.

Benton has seen major growth on the interstate with the construction of places such as the Shoppes of Benton, but not as much of the same has been seen in the Downtown area. Both Coston and Farmer would like to change that.

“We’ve got Hobby Lobby and we’ve got all of the restaurants and we’ve got a lot of growth there, but we haven’t done as much as we probably could Downtown,” Coston said.

According to Coston, numerous business leaders in the Downtown area are already on board with the idea.

“We are also going to get more involved with the events and things that are already going on Downtown and help support them and make their events bigger,” Coston said.

One of the main reasons for holding a meeting like this is to get the community more involved and hear what direction the residents would like to see the city move.

“We don’t want it to just be our ideas,” Coston said. “We want it to be everybody’s ideas. We want to get input from everybody and then come up with a mission statement and have everyone be involved.”

Anyone who would like to attend the town hall meeting should contact Farmer’s office by noon Feb. 20 by calling 501-776-5900.