Farmers Market to officially open Tuesday in Benton

The City of Benton Farmers Market, located at 125 W. Ashley St., is set to open for the new season beginning Tuesday.

“It’s sort of been a whirlwind since our grand opening on March 1,” said Brad Jordan, economic development director for the city of Benton. “We have been really overwhelmed by responses that we’ve received from it. In the first week after the grand opening, we had all of our spots for the farmers market for all of 2018. It was shocking to me.”

The market will be open each Tuesday and Saturday of the season beginning May 1 through Nov. 3. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.

“We have been blessed and the community has really responded,” Jordan said.

Due to the high volume of responses, Jordan, along with Benton Mayor David Mattingly, made the decision to open additional space in an extension area. The area is currently gravel, but will eventually be a paved area.

“Within a couple of weeks we had those six spots gone,” Jordan said. “I have a couple of alternate spots that I think we are going to be able to fit in there, but they are just alternates right now. I don’t want to oversell it.”

The city is also planning a series of special events May 5 to celebrate the new season.

“We have a pretty eventful day planned,” Jordan said. “We will be having cooking demonstration, as well as planting and gardening demonstrations.”

There will also be entertainment provided be an Irish dance group. Arvest Bank will also be cooking hotdogs.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun on Saturday,” Jordan said.

Vendors are encouraged to produce their products within Saline, Garland, Hot Spring, Grant, Pulaski or Perry counties, but products grown and made elsewhere can also be sold at the market. City officials are asking that the place of origin for the product be clearly labeled on the items being sold.

Jordan said that along with produce, vendors will also be selling other items such as quilts, jellies, eggs and gardening supplies.

“People need to come out because, number one, it’s a beautiful structure,” Jordan said. “It’s a wonderful addition to our downtown. Come to the farmers market, but also go around to the businesses. Walk around downtown. There is so much history and so many great small businesses that we have in our historic district.”

The pavilion may also be rented for events such as birthday parties, picnics, concerts and weddings.

“Really, it’s whatever you want to have down there when we are not having the farmers market,” Jordan said.

To reserve the area for your event, contact Jordan at brad@bentonar.org.

“I really want to thank all of the sponsors that have made this all possible,” Jordan said. “It’s just going to be so good for our downtown and really kick off the revitalization effort that is picking up steam.”