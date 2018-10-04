Father allegedly kills daughter in stabbing incident

A Benton man is facing charges after an argument escalated and he allegedly stabbed his daughter.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with weapons at 1216 North Shady Lane.

When they arrived, officers discovered Lila Kilpatrick, 30, of Benton, who had been stabbed, said Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

Her father, Jimmy Kilpatrick, 71, of Benton, who had multiple dog bite wounds was also located at the scene.

Lila Kilpatrick was transferred to a Little Rock hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Jimmy Kilpatrick underwent minor surgery and will be transferred to jail once he is released, Petty added.