Fazoli's sets sights on Saline County for 2019

Saline County will have a new — but familiar — place to eat in 2019.

According to a press release, Fazoli's has plans to open three Arkansas locations, including focus areas of Benton, Conway and Searcy.

Currently, the restaurant chain operates two Arkansas locations — Jonesboro and Paragould.

About Fazoli's

More information will be reported in Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier.