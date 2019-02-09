FBI: Camera in bathroom used to video 15-year-old girl

A 28-year-old man arrested on more than 30 charges in Benton was indicted on federal charges Tuesday by a Little Rock grand jury.

Matthew McCoy, of New Edinburg, was arrested in January by Benton officers after a camera was reportedly discovered in the bathroom at a Benton residence, according to the Benton Police Department.

McCoy now faces federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury that found he allegedly “did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct.”

An investigation of McCoy began after his wife contacted Benton police Dec. 7, 2018, to report her husband threatened her with a gun while she was holding a toddler, according to an affidavit prepared by a FBI special agent who is a member of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

Days later she returned to the Benton Police Department to report that she and her brother-in-law had located a hidden camera in a bathroom positioned directly over the toilet. They also located various flash drives that were turned over to police, according to the FBI affidavit.

A Benton detective, while reviewing the flash drives, reportedly located nude images of McCoy's wife, other family members, an unknown elderly female and a 15-year-old female.

“One video of (the minor) depicts her using the restroom, then standing in front of the mirror while completely nude. A second video depicts (the minor) getting out of the shower and drying herself,” court records state.

In one of the videos, the victim’s genitals could be seen, according to the Benton detective.

While searching the residence, the detective reportedly located areas where McCoy had allegedly previously installed hidden cameras.

McCoy's wife reportedly located numerous speaker boxes “that had been fitted to hold a camera,” according to the affidavit.

The boxes were previously located in the living room and master bedroom.

In January, detectives spoke with McCoy’s father who owns a security company.

He told officers that McCoy worked for his security company part-time.

In connection with the charges, McCoy was ordered not to have any contact with the minor victim, as well as his wife, her relatives or the elderly victim.

McCoy's wife filed for divorce in Saline County Circuit Court on Dec. 17, 2018, claiming “general indignities,” according to court records.

The defendant will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth Deere at 10 a.m. Feb. 19, for a plea and arraignment hearing in Little Rock.