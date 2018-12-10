Feel the Music: Deaf boy named honorary drum major

Bryant Hornet football games are exciting events for Cayden Richardson, 9. He enjoys watching his brother, senior Kajuan Robinson, play the game, but he also has a special connection with The Legacy of Bryant band.

Cayden was born with some hearing, but over time, his hearing has become progressively worse, according to his mother, Melanie Barnes. He also has some brain abnormalities and muscle weakness.

When Cayden was only 3 years old, he and his family moved to Bryant so Cayden could attend the Arkansas School for the Deaf.

"I couldn't have picked a better opportunity for my kids," Barnes said.

Cayden has been attending games since his brother began playing football approximately two years ago.

Every time Cayden attends a game, he first gets the attention of the Bryant cheerleaders.

"Karen Scarlett is his pal," Barnes said of the cheerleading squad sponsor.

Then during halftime, when The Legacy Band, takes the field, Cayden moves to the railing of the stands where he conducts the group. Even though Cayden can't hear the music, he can fill the vibrations, his mother said.

"Cayden doesn't miss a beat," she said adding that Cayden feels it's his job to conduct.

During a recent game when the Bryant football team was facing off against Fort Smith Northside, Head Band Director Keith Matthew noticed Cayden was conducting students at halftime and later learned that he does so at each game.

The directors and band members were touched by Cayden's love for them and music.

Band members surprised Cayden before a recent community pep rally by naming him honorary drum major. Band members gave him a Legacy of Bryant T-shirt, tickets for him and his parents to attend the Arkansas 7A State Championship Game and gloves to use while conducting. During the game, he conducted during the band's warm-ups and another song in the stands.

"His love for music and the band, even though he cannot hear the group, is very motivating to our high school musicians," Matthews said. "Students get to see, through Cayden, how their performance and music can touch so many people in our community."