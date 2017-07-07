FEMA center established in Bryant to help residents

According to Saline County Judge Jeff Arey, a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center has been established in Bryant.

The center was established to assist residents affected by storm and flooding damage stemming from severe weather that passed through Central Arkansas on April 29 and 30.

The center is at the gymnasium of Indian Springs Baptist Church, located at 23581 I-30 in Bryant, and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m..

The center is expected to operate through the end of July, according to Arey.

"FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration are staffed in the center to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses," according to a release from Arey.

"Representatives also are able to assist affected residents in applying for federal disaster assistance who would prefer to do so in person or for those who need special assistance in registration process."

To register, call 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.