Fight escalates over Santa's existence

Two adults received citations Thursday after an argument about Santa's existence escalated.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Benton officers responded to Relax Inn for a call about a disturbance. Officers first spoke with Cynthia Rasdon who was in the area from California visiting her children before they later spoke with Rasdon's ex-husband Benis Blanco.

While hearing his side of the story, officers learned that the argument "was over whether or not Santa Claus existed due to Ms. Rasdon making comments that he does not in front of their kids," according to the police report.

He also told officers he removed Rasdon from the room "in a bear-hug like manner," according to the Benton police report.

She allegedly attempted to hit him but fell to the ground.

Rasdon claims that Blanco grabbed her by her hair and threw her down outside.

Both individuals received citations for domestic assault.