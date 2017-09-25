Fire damages two Bauxite homes Sunday

Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire Sunday on Bauxite Highway that damaged two homes.

Departments that reported to the scene included Bauxite, Sardis, Shaw, Bryant and Collegeville.

According to the Collegeville Fire Department's account of the accident, the Bauxite Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to an active fire on Bauxite Highway near Nina Lane and Stuckey Street. During the accident, a second house caught on fire.

Firefighters were originally told there was a person trapped inside the home, but there was no one inside at the time of the accident, according Ryan McCormick with the Collegeville Volunteer Fire Department.

As of press time, the Bauxite Fire Department could not be reached for comment.