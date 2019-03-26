Fire destroys semi; no injuries reported

The driver of an 18-wheeler escaped without harm before the cab of his truck caught fire Monday night.

According to Chris Jarvis, Turtle Creek Fire Department chief, the driver told authorities that he believed he was having engine trouble during his commute.

Jarvis added that the driver was able to pull onto the shoulder of westbound Interstate 30 near Exit 107 before the truck became engulfed in flames.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m.

The driver was hauling utility trailers from Texas, which were not damaged by the fire.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office also responded, along with Newcomb Towing Service.