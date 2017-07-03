Fireworks and more at Salem Ballpark

Salem Fire Department will celebrate Independence Day and 45 years of service to the local community with a car show, music, a dinner and fireworks starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Salem Ballpark.

The car show, featuring a wide range of vehicles, starts the festivities at 4 p.m. The show is free to attend but costs $10 to enter a vehicle. Attendees may pay a dollar to vote for their favorite. The first-place winner will be awarded half the entry fees.

Riverside Grocery and Catering will cater an all-you-can-eat meal including catfish, shrimp and chicken from 6-8 p.m. that can be purchased for $12 for adults and $6 for children. Children under age 6 may eat free in the community building.

Thomas Penn & The Highway Five Blues Bank will perform from 6:30 p.m. until the fireworks start.

The department recommends bringing lawn chairs or blankets for seating during the show.

Big Red Stores and Everett Buick GMC will provide free water. Free watermelon, from Tull Vegetables, will be provided by the department.

Vendors will be at the site for visitors to shop.

Children will be able to enjoy inflatables and a build-a-bracelet station during the event.

A free firework show is scheduled to start at dark.