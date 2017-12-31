Fireworks outlawed in Benton for new year, allowed in Bryant

With the beginning of the new year just around the corner, Saline County residents are preparing to ring in the new year.

Even though residents in Bryant are allowed to shoot fireworks on New Year’s Eve, Benton residents are only allowed to shoot fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday. There are several penalties for shooting fireworks in Benton on New Year’s Eve.

“Any individual, firm, partnership, corporation or association violating the section of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction, shall be punished by a fine of not less than $100 or more than $500 for a first offense, a fine of not less than $200 or more than $500 for a second offense, and a fine of not less than $300 or more than $500 for a third or subsequent offense,” according to the Benton ordinance.

In Bryant, fireworks are allowed from noon and 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. When using fireworks, adult supervision is required and residents must use fireworks in a “safe and sane manner.” Individuals are responsible for their own cleanup.

Fireworks are prohibited within 300 feet of any public park or property owned by the city. Along with these regulations, residents should keep in mind safety tips, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

•Never allow children to play with fireworks.

•Always have adult supervision.

•Never place any body part directly over a firework.

•Never try to relight fireworks.

•Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

•Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire.

•Light fireworks one at a time.

•Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shot them off in metal or glass containers.

•After burning fireworks, douse the used device with plenty of water before throwing it into the trash. According to the National Council on Fireworks Safety, Bryant residents who are planning to shoot fireworks should not drink alcohol.

“Each New Year’s Eve, consumers are injured because their judgment has been impaired by beer, wine or other alcoholic drink. In the past several years, there have been reports of accidents where the person that was injured had been under the influence of alcohol and did not handle the fireworks in a responsible way. The lesson is simple: alcohol and fireworks don’t mix,” said Nancy Blogin, president of the National Council on Fireworks Safety.