First Fields of Faith event to be held in Saline County

For the first time at the Hornets Stadium in Bryant, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization will be hosting a night of interdenominational worship, where it will encourage students to share testimonies and challenge one another in their faith.

he event is Wednesday, Oct. 18 and begins at 6 p.m.

In previous years, people living in Saline County could attend the event at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. But the FCA group wanted to reach more of its peers as Saline County’s attendance was low.

Each school within the FCA program has a leadership team. The team is made up of Bryant seniors Maddie Stephens, Seth Carden, James Polite, Callie Bradley, Regan Keesee, Brooks Ellis and junior Ren Hefley. They wanted to host the event at the Hornet Stadium to reach smaller schools such as Harmony Grove and Bauxite.

“Bryant High School is one of the biggest schools in Saline County, so we’re trying to spread the love to everybody else and show that it’s okay to love God in a school,” the group said.

Fields of Faith started with FCA’s Executive Vice President of Ministry Programs and Resources Jeff Martin, who, in 2002, was frustrated with the “temptations and spiritual battles” present in teenagers lives.

He prayed to find a solution, and decided he needed young people to encourage others to read the Bible. Two years later, his vision became national, and students and community members across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas gathered on athletic fields to hear fellow students share testimonies.

Last year, 519 school athletic fields hosted more than 192,000 students nationwide.

“High schoolers have it hard, and we don’t really have any clubs other than FCA to talk about God,” Stephens said. “We feel like this event will be a really big deal for schools in Saline County to express that part of their life.”

Chicken Express of Benton will feed the first 1,000 participants who enter after the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The event will have a band playing, videos and guest speakers. The leadership team hopes the community will meet new people with the same interests and realize they are not alone in their faith.

The Area Representative for FCA, Bro. Brett R. Bagwell, said the event is designed to be set up at each school in Saline County, rotating from location to location in the years to come.

Sponsors of the event are Chicken Express, Everett Buick GMC, Rainwater Holt and Sexton, First Southern Baptist, Otter Creek Assembly of God, Lifeway Christian Bookstores of Hot Springs, New Beginnings Apostolic Church of Bryant and Geyer Springs Church.