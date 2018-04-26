Fitness Unlimited to close doors after 4 decades

After more than four decades of serving Saline County residents, Fitness Unlimited Health Club will be closing its doors.

The family of founder, Glenda Pigue, announced today that May 31 will be the final day of operation.

The last officially draft of membership for current members will be May 1.

Anyone with questions can call 501-794-7544.

See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for a full story.