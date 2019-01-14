Following in his footsteps: Son continues father's legacy of service to youth club

Late Bryant Alderman Jerry Henson earned quite a reputation at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant. His son, LJ, who is a new board member for the Clubs, is working to continue his father's legacy.

Jerry died of kidney cancer in February 2018. His health problems stemmed from surgery he had in 2001. Because of complications, he had to have numerous additional surgeries and spent much of the last 18 years of his life in a hospital.

"Since about eighth grade, on and off, my dad was really sick. I think that that brought us closer together," LJ said.

While speaking with The Saline Courier shortly before his death, Jerry called his family his "proudest accomplishment."

Growing up, LJ said his father always pushed him to do better.

"That's just the person he was. Going back now and seeing that that has turned me into the person that I am," LJ said. "My dad was a hard worker no matter what it was."

Jerry became involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant after he was elected to serve on the Bryant City Council.

While trying to get more involved in the community, Jerry began mentoring club members.

In a previous interview, he said he was drawn to the Clubs.

"It's a special place. They do so much good stuff on a shoestring budget," Jerry said.

One of the groups that Jerry helped mentor met in the board room.

Members would line up outside of the door in anticipation of Jerry's arrival, according to Suzanne Passmore, director for the Clubs.

"He would listen to the kids and what their needs were," Passmore added.

Jerry received the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant Hometown Hero award and was also awarded the Charles Broadway Community Excellence award for his service to the organization. The playground at the Bishop Park location is even named in honor of "Mr. Jerry."

"With (Jerry's death) still being under a year, it's hard sometimes, but growing up in this community, Bryant is home," LJ said. "To know that I can drive by the Boys & Girls Club every day and see my dad's name out there and that it will be there forever — that's a pretty amazing feeling to have."

Prior to his dad's death, LJ was only able to visit the Clubs a few times.

"This was kind of my dad's thing. I let him do his thing when it came to this, but you could tell how much it meant to him," LJ said. "My dad didn't have the easiest life growing up, so I think his goal was to give everyone a better opportunity."

In hopes of continuing his father's legacy, he decided to become involved and serve on the Clubs board of directors.

"Knowing my dad, at the tail end of his life, this was his happy place. I know that it meant a lot to him and how he affected kids here. I think seeing those kids after my dad passed and their stories, you could tell he made an impact here," LJ said. "I feel like me stepping up and being on the board can help carry on his name, his tradition here and I know he would want me to do what I can to help this club."

LJ isn't the only new member on the board.

"This board for 2019 has a lot of energy. This board wants to make a difference for the club. Having everyone together working together as a team showed that we can make a difference. The energy was there. Working together, I think, the board will get this club set for the future," LJ said.

The board recently gathered together to dream and plan during a retreat.

LJ, who is the youngest board member, quickly rose to the top during the getaway.

"Whereas you expect a lot of new board members to sit back and listen more, he was a quick leader," Passmore said. "It was evident that he shared the same ignited passion that those who have been on the board for several years did ... it was obvious with him that day."

Jerry's wife, Star, has become involved with the Clubs as well. After Jerry's death, Star was appointed to serve on the Bryant City Council. She was elected in November to continue her time as a council member.

"This whole family has bought into it," Passmore said.

The Hensons moved to Bryant when LJ was in first grade. LJ began his time in Bryant attending Springhill Elementary School, and he would eventually graduate from Bryant High School in 2005.

He later graduated from the University of Arkansas where he earned a degree in kinesiology.

LJ's wife, Jessica, is a kindergarten teacher at Collegeville Elementary School. They have a son, Grayson, 12, who attends Bethel Middle School.

With being a new member on the board and recently starting a new job, LJ has not had a chance to visit with members at the Clubs but has made it a goal to do so in February.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant, which helps about 1,900 students each year, is a different entity from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant currently has two clubs and is looking into possibly adding an additional location.

"My biggest goal for the club ... at the end of the day, is keep the doors open," LJ said, adding that he would love to see the Clubs serve more children. "There is always a need to serve more kids. In Bryant, this is the place to be ... It's neat to know that parents can send their kids to a safe environment where they can meet friends. My goal is to keep that going."