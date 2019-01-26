Former Benton pastor dies suddenly

The Rev. Irudayaraj Chinnaiah Yeddanapalli, who was known to the parishioners of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church as Father YC died tragically Friday night.

While in Dallas, Yeddanapalli, died after suffering a massive heart attack, according to the church’s announcement on Facebook.

At the time of his death, Yeddanapalli served as the pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hot Springs, but was the former beloved pastor for the Benton church.

“It’s another reminder to us of the brevity of our lives on earth and of our need to be prepared to meet the Lord whenever He should call us home,” wrote the Rev. Paul Worm in the announcement. “Please join with me in praying for all those who mourn him especially his family in India, the Church and School Families of St. John’s in Hot Springs, and all those he touched deeply throughout his years of priestly ministry including our own Our Lady of Fatima community.”

Yeddanapalli has served as a priest for more than 25 years.