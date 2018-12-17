Former Benton resident critically injured during shooting Sunday

A woman formally from Benton was involved in a recent shooting that is currently under investigation by the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to a residence on Windwood Drive outside of Heber Springs in reference to a woman who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the female, Kala Swaims, who claimed she had been shot by her boyfriend, Joey Bailey.

Deputies observed a deceased male, identified as Bailey, who had suffered a gunshot wound in a bedroom. The wound is believed to have been self-inflicted.

Swaims was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to another hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

A pistol was recovered at the scene, along with other items, and an investigation is ongoing. Further updates will be released as needed, according to Sheriff Chris Brown.