Former Bryant mayor named Downtown Springdale Alliance executive director

Downtown Springdale Alliance recently announced that former Bryant Mayor Jill Dabbs was named executive director for the alliance.

She is replacing Kelly Hale Syer, who held the position from May of 2017 until the end of 2018.

Luke Parsons, president of the DSA board of directors, announced Dabbs’ appointment saying, “Jill recognizes the regional importance of Downtown Springdale’s success and brings a wealth of experience leading a rapidly growing city. Her ability to connect with members of the community and understanding of the power of urban development provide new perspectives to our organization.”

Dabbs served as the mayor of Bryant from 2011 until 2018.

Under her leadership, Dabbs oversaw investments in capital improvement projects including safety services, parks, and roads, as well as managed the city budget and employees for the Central Arkansas city of more than 22,000 residents.

Prior to being elected mayor, Dabbs was an owner and business development director for Back and Body Chiropractic.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead an organization focused on growing Downtown Springdale,” Dabbs said. “Its rich history and ongoing revitalization makes it a welcoming destination for business and community. I look forward to meeting with local leaders to continue the momentum.”

Dabbs is an Arkansas native and earned a Bachelor of Arts in speech communication from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.