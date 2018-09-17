Former deputy sues SCSO, claims breach of contract

A former Saline County Sheriff's Office deputy recently filed a lawsuit against the SCSO and Sheriff Rodney Wright claiming a breach in contract.

Chris Carter's suit was filed by his attorney, Brent Houston, on Aug. 30 in Saline County Circuit Court.

Carter was hired as a patrol deputy Feb. 17, 2011, and was eventually promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Carter claims that the SCSO and Wright breached a contract with him because they did not follow the SCSO policy during the correct process when Carter was demoted Jan. 25, 2017, to the rank of patrol deputy.

The internal affair investigation began after Dec. 1, 2016, when a fellow deputy wrote a memo to Lt. Jeff Silk complaining about Carter's behavior after responding to a shooting incident on Russwood Lane.

After receiving the memo, Lt. Ron Parsons, commander of internal affairs in the SCSO, was told to investigate why deputies on the scene did not conduct a protective sweep on the residence where the shooting had occurred.

According to the deputy's memo, which was included in court documents obtained by The Saline Courier, after responding to the shooting and returning to the SCSO, Carter was playing a game on his phone instead of reviewing a report the deputy had prepared.

During the internal investigation, Parsons spoke with the deputy who authored the memo, as well as others who were on the scene of the shooting. Parsons' findings report was included in the suit.

The deputy told Parsons that when Carter arrived at the scene he told him a home at the scene had not been secured. After being told by another deputy that another person may be in the home, Carter allegedly scolded her harshly and then stayed in his vehicle while other deputies protected the crime scene. In reference to Carter playing on his cellphone at the SCSO, the deputy said "he felt the pool game was more important to Carter than his deputies," according to Parsons' report.

A detective who was on the scene told Parsons that once he received a warrant to search the home on the property, deputies located a woman sleeping in the bedroom where numerous ammunition cartridges and other contraband were discovered. Deputies also located a shotgun and the victim's clothing in the home.

The final person included in Parsons' report is Carter.

When speaking with Parsons about the incident, Carter said when he arrived at the scene, he asked if the home had been cleared and he was told it had. When asked if he talked rudely to another deputy, Carter said that he was abrupt because he was trying to talk with three people at once.

In reference to the claim that he was playing on his cellphone, Carter said that he was playing pool while waiting on his crew but "got down to business" once they arrived.

After the investigation was completed, Silk wrote a memo dated Jan 13, 2017, recommending that Carter should be demoted to the rank of patrol deputy.

"(Silk) relies on the investigation in making his recommendation and cites it in his memorandum," according to court documents.

The internal affairs file was then submitted to Wright who "concurred with the recommendation and demoted the plaintiff to the rank of patrol deputy," according to the suit.

Carter claims the internal affairs investigation and demotion process were not conducted properly.

He claims that Parsons' investigation "broadened beyond the scope of what he was charged with investigating," according to court documents.

Parsons also investigated:

•Alleged errors on a traffic accident report.

•A report which was allegedly not completed by Carter in a timely manner.

•Another deputy's complaint that Carter had not reviewed a case file properly.

•A statement that Carter had dropped a cigarette butt at a crime scene and had stepped on a soda can that can been marked as evidence.

•A report that Carter had supposedly left his own fingerprint on a vehicle which was examined for fingerprints.

•An accusation that Carter had not given the SCSO a full-day's work for a full-day's pay.

None of these allegations were brought to Carter until after the demotion occurred, according to the suit.

Carter also claims that by Wright not authoring a memo or other document which stated that he or another person would investigate the matter, he did not follow the SCSO policy and procedure manual.

Wright also did not confer with the administrative captain and the chief deputy concerning whether an internal review board should be convened to make a recommendation to Wright about Carter at the completion of the internal affairs investigation, according to court documents.

By not following these policies, Carter said that the SCSO was not "fair, objective, impartial" and "denied his right to due process as expressly promised to him in the Policy and Procedure Manual during the internal affairs investigation," according to court records.

In the suit, Carter is requesting "his loss of earnings from the time of the demotion to his voluntary separation from employment" as well as attorney fees, he wrote in the suit.

Clay Ford, who serves as the legal counsel for Saline County, said he has been notified of the suit but cannot comment "at this stage."

Carter is now a resident of White County and is currently working for another sheriff's office, Houston said.