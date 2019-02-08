Former Miner Madison to be honored

Former Bauxite Miner great Ben Madison will have his number retired (23) during senior night tonight at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Bauxite will honor Madison during halftime of the boys’ basketball game vs. the De Queen Leopards. The varsity boys’ game will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. following the Lady Miners, which begin at 6 p.m.

Madison, who graduated from Bauxite in 2015, was a four-sport star for the Miners in track, basketball, football and baseball. Madison was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the ninth round (256 overall) of the Major League Baseball draft last year.

