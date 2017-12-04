Former prosecutor to replace Judge McCallister

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that former Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Barbara Womack Webb will fill the judge vacancy left by former Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister.

Her service will begin Dec. 18 and conclude Dec. 31, 2018.

"I have known Barbara Womack Webb for many years and observed her commitment to public service, her experience as prosecuting attorney and her knowledge of Saline County," Hutchinson said. "I am confident that her extensive courtroom experience has well equipped her to serve as Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit. She will do an outstanding job in this new role."

According to Hutchinson, Webb will be the first woman appointed as circuit judge in Saline County.

Currently, Webb is the chief executive officer of the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law in Little Rock and has been a licensed attorney since 1982.

McCallister announced his resignation from the bench Nov. 17, effective Dec. 15 following ongoing investigations into his alleged nonpayment of taxes.

McCallister began practicing law in 1991 and was elected judge in 2009. He has reportedly earned an annual salary of $160,000 while on the bench.

