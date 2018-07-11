Former Trump campaign manager to speak in Benton

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is scheduled to speak at the Republican Party of Arkansas Convention Welcome Party at 7 p.m. July 20, at the Enclave Gallery, located at 112 Ashley St. in Downtown Benton.

In addition to his role with Trump’s campaign, Lewandowski has been a political commentator for Fox News and CNN.

According to Sarah Jo Reynolds, executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas, Lewandowski plans to speak on his time as Trump’s campaign manager, his role in Trump’s 2020 campaign and his book, “Let Trump Be Trump.”

“Its going to be informative about the election,” Reynolds said.

She added that guests will be able to hear the stories through the eyes of someone who was with the campaign from the beginning. She believes it will be good to hear his perspective.

Each $75 ticket for the welcome party will include a copy of Lewandowski’s book. He plans to offer autographs.

Reynolds said if time permits, Lewandowski may take questions or speak to guests.

She said the RPA was able to schedule Lewandowski to speak because one of the members has a connection and he was available that night.

Local rock band The Keith Brown Band, who opens for Justin Moore when he performs in Arkansas, will perform during the welcome party.

State Chair Doyle Webb will also briefly speak and introduce Lewandowski.

Reynolds said there will be drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

“It will be a good time to fellowship with fellow Republicans in a laid back environment,” Reynolds said.

The convention will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21, at the Benton Event Center, with Candace Owens as the guest speaker.

There will be a ticketed lunch with Owens as well. The cost is $30 per ticket. Reynolds said there are a limited number of tickets available.

Reynolds expects Republican candidates to attend.

The cost to attend the convention is $25 for delegates and alternates and $10 for guests.

Reynolds said the organizers are still accepting sponsors for either or both events.

To purchase tickets for any of the events, visit www.arkansasgop.org/convention or call 501-372-7301. Anyone with any questions can call, Reynolds said.