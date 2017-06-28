Four charged in connection with Academy Sports shooting

Four people who were arrested in February in connection with a shooting that took place at Academy Sports + Outdoors were formally charged this week.

LeBarron Tyquez Stewart, 20, of Benton, has been charged with battery. Chad Lane, 21, of Benton, was charged with a Class Y felony for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class B felony for battery, a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and an unclassified felony for an enhanced penalty.

Rashaad Earls, 22, was charged with a Class D felony for tampering with physical evidence.

Morgan Carter, 20, who was arrested during a warrant search of Lane's residence was charged with a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, a Class Y felony for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and an unclassified felony for an enhanced penalty.

