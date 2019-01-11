Friday's Saline County basketball matchups

The Benton Lady Panthers and Panthers host the Lakeside Rams at Benton Arena tonight in 5A South Conference action, while the Bryant Lady Hornets and Hornets also host Central High School in 6A Central play at the Hornet's Nest in Bryant. Maxpreps will also be honoring the Bryant football team during the boy's game at halftime for being one of the top 50 teams in the nation after the Hornets defeated North Little Rock 27-7 in the 7A State Championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Dec. 1.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals and Lady Cardinals hit the road to Little Rock to take on Baptist Prep in 5-3A Conference play, while Bauxite is on a bye. All girls games start at approximately 6 p.m.