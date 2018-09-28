Full day of events planned for Fall Fest

The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce has a full day of events scheduled for Fall Fest from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Park in Bryant.

Due to weather and construction, Cheryl Smith, director of operations for the Chamber, said events will shift over slightly. The stage will be on the asphalt in front of the softball field. She assured that all the vendor numbers will remain the same.

The presenting sponsor for Fall Fest is Everett Buick GMC.

The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. There will be a pancake breakfast for $5 for adults and $3 for children at the Bryant Senior Wellness and Activity Center.

The fishing derby for children age 15 and younger will be at Lake Charles, located at the back of the park.

The Fall Fest 5K will kick off at 8 a.m. and run to Hurricane Creek Elementary and back.

The opening ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at the main stage, followed by the opening of the vendor booths.

The cardboard boat race will begin at 9 a.m. with duct tape boat rides available following the races.

Junior Auxiliary of Saline County is hosting a kickball tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Co-ed teams of adults age 16 and older and individual children age 15 and younger can sign up to play. To learn more, visit www.jasalinecounty.org.

Both the Jeep show and car show will start at 9 a.m.

From 9 to 11 a.m., political candidates will have the opportunity to give stump speeches sponsored by the Bryant Historical Society.

Kidsland will open at 10 a.m., featuring inflatables, Angry Birds, a maze, a train and face painting. The cost is $5 to enter, but with a coupon available through the city of Bryant, the Chamber, The Saline Courier or printed from the Chamber Facebook page, the cost is $2.

Food trucks from burgers to New Orleans-style treats will be selling food at the event.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. and go from Boswell Road to Boone Road to Bishop Park.

There will be entertainment on the main stage throughout the event.

Smith said the Chamber plans to accept vendors for Fall Fest through the morning of the event.

Survival Flight plans to bring a helicopter to the park. There will also be a fire truck and ambulance for children to see.

Vendor booths are $75 for Chamber members and $100 for nonmembers. Senior craft vendors will receive a discount on their booth fee. Forms to register for a booth can be found at www.bryantchamber.com.

Smith believes the fest is good for the community because it brings together businesses, the Chamber, the city, the schools and organizations. There are events for children to seniors.

Smith said the Chamber is grateful to Bryant fire and police departments for helping to make Fall Fest a successful and safe event each year.