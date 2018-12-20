Funeral arrangements announced for former Benton woman

Funeral arrangements for a former Benton woman who died Monday have been released.

Kala Swaims, 49, was shot Sunday morning by her boyfriend, Joey Bailey, in Cleburne County, according to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office.

Police reportedly located Bailey at the scene, where he was pronounced dead as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Swaims was transported to a local hospital before being sent to Little Rock via helicopter where she later died.

A pistol was recovered at the scene, along with other items and an investigation in still ongoing.

She is survived by two daughters, Kalyn Swaims and Kirby Swaims; two sons, Kuper Swaims and Kole Swaims; her children’s father, Johnnie Swaims; her mother, Kay Porter; her father, Kenneth “Buddy” Porter; a brother, Jeff Porter (Deanna); a sister, Kara Simmons (Chris); two grandchildren, Kayse Swaims and Knox Doster; two nieces, Karlee Pruitt (Sterling) and Karoline Simmons; a nephew, Kannon Porter; and a number of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Little Rock Funeral Home, located at 8801 Knoedl Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.).

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Michael Reese.

Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Palestine Cemetery in Kirby.

Memorials may be made to Women’s Own Worth, 2303 Biscayne, Little Rock, AR 72227 or at www.womensownworth.com.