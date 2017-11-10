Glen Rose focused as Round 1 looms

Glen Rose running back Jay’Shawn Cox gives a stiff arm to a Gurdon defender during Week 10. The Beavers defeated the Go-Devils 63-24 to complete their undefeated 5-3A Conference season at 7-0. GREG DAVIS/Special to The Saline Courier
By: 
JOSH BRIGGS
Editor
Friday, November 10, 2017
BENTON, AR

The Glen Rose Beavers (9-1, 7-0) will have home-field advantage throughout the 3A playoffs after earning the No. 1 seed with an undefeated 5-3A Conference showing.
The Beavers are set to host Newport (7-3, 4-3) on Friday for Round 1.
“It is good to be home, but we are not getting a typical No. 5 seed,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “Two weeks ago they dominated Rivercrest, who beat Osceola on Friday to get the No. 1 seed out of that conference.
“They have had some big wins and made the semifinals last year. They know how to win and expect to win. Our guys are going to have to prepare really well and come out Friday night with our A-game.”
Newport rolled Manila in the regular season finale Friday, winning 49-12.
Cash Forrester leads the Greyhounds under center, passing for 898 yards in nine games this season. He has tossed 12 TDs in the process while completing 69 of 143 attempts.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Beavers Stadium.

