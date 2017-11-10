Glen Rose focused as Round 1 looms

The Glen Rose Beavers (9-1, 7-0) will have home-field advantage throughout the 3A playoffs after earning the No. 1 seed with an undefeated 5-3A Conference showing.

The Beavers are set to host Newport (7-3, 4-3) on Friday for Round 1.

“It is good to be home, but we are not getting a typical No. 5 seed,” said Head Coach Mark Kehner. “Two weeks ago they dominated Rivercrest, who beat Osceola on Friday to get the No. 1 seed out of that conference.

“They have had some big wins and made the semifinals last year. They know how to win and expect to win. Our guys are going to have to prepare really well and come out Friday night with our A-game.”

Newport rolled Manila in the regular season finale Friday, winning 49-12.

Cash Forrester leads the Greyhounds under center, passing for 898 yards in nine games this season. He has tossed 12 TDs in the process while completing 69 of 143 attempts.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Beavers Stadium.