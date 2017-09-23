Glen Rose lines dominant in 35-0 rout of rival Cardinals

The 5-3A Conference opener was not kind to the Harmony Grove Cardinals (2-2, 0-1) Friday as they fell hard to rival Glen Rose (3-1, 1-0) on the road, 35-0.

"Our kids came in focused and played with some enthusiasm for a change and just executed on both sides of the ball," said Glen Rose Head Coach Mark Kehner. "I couldn't be any more proud of my kids getting their first conference win of the season."

Hoping to rekindle last year's near-comeback performance against the Beavers, the Cardinals found themselves in a deep hole early, trailing 28-0 with 7:44 left in the opening half. A fifth TD in the first half would cue the clock to run nonstop in the second half.

The Beavers' lines dominated the game, holding Harmony Grove to 126 yards on the ground defensively and blocking for 222 yards on the opposite side of the football.

"We knew they had the potential to do that," said Harmony Grove Head Coach Paul Calley. "That is Glen Rose football. They are physical and brutal at times. They play tough football.

"We had to match the intensity level and we didn't do it."

Glen Rose would outgain Harmony Grove 318-166 on the night.