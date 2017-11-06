Glitz & Garland gives away two for first time

Each year during the annual Glitz and Garland event, Everett Buick GMC gives away a vehicle to benefit the Saline Health Foundation.

For the first time as part of this year's event, two red 2017 Buick Encores were given away Saturday at the Benton Event Center.

To participate in the giveaway, residents purchased tickets for $100 each. Ten names were then drawn Friday at the event by shoppers.

Each of the 10 people selected was given a key and each tried to start the vehicle. The individuals with the correct key to start the cars won.

The winner of the first car was Benton Alderman Kerry Murphy. This is the second year in a row, he has won a vehicle during the Glitz and Garland event.

The second winner was Sue Osburn.

Osburn, who was the last person to try to start the car, purchased her raffle ticket Friday evening.

She said she decided to purchase the vehicle because it benefits a good cause and the giveaway was a good opportunity.

She also purchased a ticket last year, but she was not one of the 10 people selected.

Osburn's grandson, Jackson Barnes, 8, attended the event to support his grandmother.

He said his family has a history of winning things. He recently won a $50 gift card at a school event.