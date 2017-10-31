Glitz & Garland to kick off the holiday shopping season

Three days of shopping to benefit two local organizations has become a local tradition in Saline County, according to Amy McCormick, Benton Area Chamber of Commerce director of events.

Glitz & Garland benefits the chamber and Saline Health Foundation while giving shoppers the chance to browse a wide variety of vendors all at the Benton Events Center.

“It is a great kickoff for the Christmas holiday season,” McCormick said.

All vendor spaces have been sold for the event, which is presented by Everett Buick GMC. There will be 80 vendors from across the southern region.

Girls Night Out will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

This ladies-only shopping event is designed to give shoppers a chance to enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere.

For $30, shoppers will get to shop, enjoy a buffet provided by Gina’s Catering, wine and adult beverages, get admission to the other two days of Glitz & Garland.

“You’ll get to shop without the crowd,” McCormick said.

Girls Night Out is limited to only 325 tickets. McCormick said there are only a few left and she expects to sell out.

General shopping will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 each day.

Taziki’s will be on site with concessions available for purchase.

This year, Everett has provided two red 2017 Buick Encores to be raffled. Tickets are $100 with only 500 being sold.

“This is the first year to give away two cars so your odds are better since we are only selling 500,” McCormick said.

The 10 finalist will be drawn and notified on Friday. The finalists, or a representative, will need to be at the Event Center at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Each finalist will draw a key and attempt to start the two vehicles. The two people holding the keys that start each car win.

To purchase tickets, call the chamber at 501-860-7002 or the foundation at 501-776-6746.

McCormick said Glitz & Garland has become more popular each year. For some, it has become a family shopping tradition.

“It is a way to have fun together, do shopping and kick off the holiday season,” McCormick said. “We look forward to it every year, and we are glad to bring it to Saline County.”