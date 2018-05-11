Glow in the dark disc golf event to help Dream Center

This year's class of Leadership Saline County will host the Light Up Your Dreams Glow Throw, beginning at 8 p.m. May 19, in conjunction with the Bryant Parks and Recreation Flying Disc Festival.

The throw will be played on the Traxx disc golf course.

Kari Beesley, a member of Leadership Saline, said the idea for a glow throw came from Chet Dycus, athletic and program coordinator for the parks department.

The glow throw will raise funds for two causes. The group plans to donate $2,000 to the Arkansas Dream Center to purchase a trailer to haul supplies and clothing for low and moderate income families.

"The Arkansas Dream Center is an organization that is committed to meeting the needs of low-income families," Beesley said.

The group also hopes to put another $2,000 toward its Leadership Saline County scholarships.

Beesley said Leadership Saline County is a group of individuals committed to the community. Each year's class meets every other Thursday for 18 weeks and goes to different areas of the county to learn about everything from government to local nonprofit organizations. She said the group tries to learn more about the county to better help it work as one.

The glow throw will be a shotgun start with five players at each hole. It is not a sanctioned event. Beesley said it is meant to be a fun event for anyone to try out disc golf.

By playing the disc golf at night, Beesley said the game will present a different set of challenges than when it is played during the day.

According to Dycus, the game will use 10 holes to keep players away from areas that might be unsafe in the dark. Only the baskets will be lit and the discs, which players will receive as part of their registration, will be glow-in-the-dark. Beesley said some of the tee pads may also be lit.

Prizes will be given out for the top three male, female and junior players.

Hole sponsors will have the option to decorate their holes and may use lights if they choose. If the sponsors sign up to sponsor by a few days before the event, they will receive a glow-in-the-dark sign at their hole.

Beesley said sponsors are still being sought for the event. If an individual or business chooses to be a Dream Come True sponsor for $1,000 their logo will go on the trailer the group plans to purchase. Healthcare Express is currently the only Dream Come True sponsor. Other sponsorships at different amounts are also available.

The sponsors so far are Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, McClure Fitness, McClure Fitness Boutique, Everett Buick GMC, EGP, PLLC, Arvest Bank, the Saline County Library, First Security Bank and Magna IV.

To become a sponsor, call Beesley at 501-778-4766 ext. 1350. While the group will accept sponsors until the day of the event, it needs at least a few days notice if the sponsor is going to receive a sign.

Players and spectators can buy glow-in-the-dark T-shirts for $15 with "Do You Even Throw, Bro?" written across. Other disc golf merchandise will be available for sale as well.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing. Beesley said any Leadership Saline class member should have tickets for sale.

The cost is $15 to play and players will receive a moonshine glow disc. To sign up for the glow throw or any other part of the disc golf festival visit, www.discgolfscene.com.

Sign up will be available the day of the event until the round begins.

Beesley said a package deal is available to sign up for all the festival events.

The disc golf festivities will continue even if it rains.

The Flying Disc Festival will be held from May 18 to 20 with both sanctioned and nonsanctioned events and miniature disc golf and disc golf games benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant.