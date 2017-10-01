Go Fund Me established for wife of Miners head coach

A Go Fund Me account has been established to help offset funeral expenses and for family support after the passing of Tracey Patton, wife of Bauxite Miners Head Coach Daryl Patton.

According to the account, "Tracey Patton was an absolute joy to everyone that knew her. Her kind heart and positive attitude could make anyone smile. Her life revolved around family! Her three wonderful children and adoring husband were the center of her world. As the wife of a head football coach, you could find her on the side lines, any Friday night, cheering the football team on. She poured her heart and soul into her family. Unfortunately her time here with us was cut all too short. Her sudden death has left her husband alone and unprepared. We are raising money to help relieve the stress of cost in this tragic time, and to assist in the upcoming expenses that will be acquired."

No details have been released in what caused Patton's sudden death, which occurred Saturday.

More than $650 has been donated at this time.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/7k3nw-funeral-expenses-and-support.