Going Home: Terminally ill boy touches hearts of first responders

Thursday, a little boy from Saline County and his family ventured from his home to Arkansas Children's Hospital. This is a route Louie Schneider, 9, and his family have made numerous times, but this trip was different.

While riding in a police vehicle, Louie waved to the more than 100 first responders who were stationed along the route.

Louie, who is terminally ill, gained the attention of fire responders a few weeks ago when Louie's neighbor, a longtime police officer and firefighter, learned of the little boy's interest in first responders.

After Baker learned that on Louie's way home for hospice care, he asked that the ambulance driver turn on the vehicle’s lights and sirens, Baker decided to do something special in hopes of taking Louie’s mind off of everything that was going on and to give him something to fight for.

Baker emailed "a couple friends to come over" and was surprised and humbled when between 125 to 126 first responders from 26 agencies paraded by Louie's home to show their support.

Since the parade earlier this month, first responders including police officers from local agencies have continued to support and visit Louie at his home.

Sgt. Todd Crowson, with the Bryant Police Department, was one of the many officers who visited Louie.

He said he enjoyed getting to know the boy. They laughed together and Louie especially enjoyed handcuffing his new friends.

Louie is like any other boy his age and he has an amazingly brave spirit, Crowson said.

"Louie touched the hearts of everybody. Everyone wanted to meet him and get to know him," Crowson added.

Louie and his brother, Peter, were adopted from foster care in 2014.

After doctors told the Schneiders that “all the doors were closing (for a traditional pregnancy) … God was leading us toward adoption,” said Kristy Schneider, Louie's mother.

When they saw a picture of the two little brothers, the couple knew “they would change our lives forever. The boys would be the ones to make us parents,” she added.

After the adoption, the Schneiders eventually had two biological children and is in the process of adopting Louie’s and Peter’s brother.

Along with being “severely neglected,” Louie had a chromosomal abnormality that caused developmental delays.

Eventually, he began having gastrointestinal issues. In 2017, he started have seizures and his body began to decline.

His health issues came to a head in December 2018, when he had to spend six weeks in the hospital for cardiac issues.

In one last show of support and honor, first responders, fulfilling Louie's final wish, lined the roads as Louie and his family traveled from his Saline County home to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

Several local agencies including the Bryant Police Department showed their support for Louie one last time Thursday.

Crowson said this is not the first time the community and state have rallied behind a person, and it will not be the last time.

"We care about each other," Crowson said. "That's just who we are."

During the ride, first responders shared comforting words of "stay strong" and "we love you" over the police radio.

"Louie, you impacted thousands in your short time with us. I want to thank you," wrote Collegeville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ryan McCormick in a post on Facebook.

When Louie arrived at the hospital, he shared his own message to those who were supporting him.

"Be strong. I love you. 10-4," he said.

Sadly, Louie's healthy is steadily declining and his time is running out. According to his friends and family, Louie knows he is going to a better place.

"He is in such great spirits and in his own words 'I’m ready to see Jesus.' Louie doesn’t say meet because he already knows exactly who Jesus is," according to Baker's post on Facebook.